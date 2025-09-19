Look: Knicks Roster Ahead of Training Camp
The New York Knicks are going into training camp with 21 players that will have an opportunity to get ready for the season.
Here's a list of the players based on the type of contract they have going into training camp:
Non-guaranteed (6)
Malcolm Brogdon, Mohamed Diawara, Alex Len, Garrison Mathews, Matt Ryan, Landry Shamet
While these six players aren't guaranteed to have a contract beyond training camp, there is reason to believe any of them can make the roster.
Brogdon and Shamet were brought in very recently and provide a lot of experience, Mathews and Ryan are strong 3-point specialists that could end up with the final roster spot, Diawara was just taken in the second round of the NBA Draft back in June and Len could fight second-year pro Ariel Hukporti for a roster spot.
Len played with the Sacramento Kings under new Knicks head coach Mike Brown, so there's reason to believe the team wants him over a younger player.
Two-way (3)
Tosan Evbuomwan, Trey Jemison III, Kevin McCullar Jr.
Two-way contracts can offer a very precarious position to those who have them. While they get the chance to be on an NBA roster, they can easily have it taken away from them.
Evbuomwan has experience in the league with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets, while Jemison played with the Washington Wizards, Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.
McCullar was a second-round pick out of Kansas in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he spent most of last season injured. Perhaps a healthy McCullar will have a chance to make more of an impact in his second season in the league.
Guaranteed (12)
OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, Pacome Dadiet, Josh Hart, Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Guerschon Yabusele
These players are virtual locks to make the roster, but if enough non-guaranteed players impress, the Knicks could look to trade one or two of these guys.
Therefore, the Knicks need to perform well when training camp begins later this month.
