All Knicks

Look: Knicks Roster Ahead of Training Camp

The New York Knicks have 21 players coming to training camp.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are going into training camp with 21 players that will have an opportunity to get ready for the season.

Here's a list of the players based on the type of contract they have going into training camp:

Non-guaranteed (6)

Malcolm Brogdon, Mohamed Diawara, Alex Len, Garrison Mathews, Matt Ryan, Landry Shamet

While these six players aren't guaranteed to have a contract beyond training camp, there is reason to believe any of them can make the roster.

Brogdon and Shamet were brought in very recently and provide a lot of experience, Mathews and Ryan are strong 3-point specialists that could end up with the final roster spot, Diawara was just taken in the second round of the NBA Draft back in June and Len could fight second-year pro Ariel Hukporti for a roster spot.

Len played with the Sacramento Kings under new Knicks head coach Mike Brown, so there's reason to believe the team wants him over a younger player.

Los Angeles Lakers center Alex Len shoots before a game against the Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers center Alex Len shoots before a game against the Utah Jazz. / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Two-way (3)

Tosan Evbuomwan, Trey Jemison III, Kevin McCullar Jr.

Two-way contracts can offer a very precarious position to those who have them. While they get the chance to be on an NBA roster, they can easily have it taken away from them.

Evbuomwan has experience in the league with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets, while Jemison played with the Washington Wizards, Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

McCullar was a second-round pick out of Kansas in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he spent most of last season injured. Perhaps a healthy McCullar will have a chance to make more of an impact in his second season in the league.

Guaranteed (12)

OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, Pacome Dadiet, Josh Hart, Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Guerschon Yabusele

These players are virtual locks to make the roster, but if enough non-guaranteed players impress, the Knicks could look to trade one or two of these guys.

Therefore, the Knicks need to perform well when training camp begins later this month.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News