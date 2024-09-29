Julius Randle's Family Says Goodbye to Knicks
The New York Knicks' exports in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade (first reported by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic) have not been finalized, but a few more names beyond Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo have no doubt been added.
By shipping Randle off to Minneapolis, the Knicks will also lose the rest of the Randle clan, including his wife Kendra and the couple's sons Kyden and Jayce. Kendra took to Instagram to bid New York farewell, doing so in an emotional post to her Story.
“Forever grateful for this experience. NY was amazing to our family," Kendra declared (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Kye Kye grew up in the Garden. We got here when he was 1.5 and this year he will be 8. So many of you embraced him/us and made this experience unforgettable and I'm forever grateful. Bittersweet moment but so excited for a new, healthy chapter for our family."
The Randle family was a sideline staple at Madison Square Garden and fans came to adore their antics, particularly those of the elder Kyden, such as his jokingly embarrassed reaction to his father's misfires during a last-minute showing at the 2023 3-Point Contest in Salt Lake City. Kendra, Kyden, and Jayce have flanked Julius at numerous offseason events, such as Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony for the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in The Bronx.
Julius' career changed forever in New York, where he averaged 22.6 points and 9.9 rebounds. The patriarch also took home the Most Improved Player Award in 2021 and was nominated to three NBA All-Star teams and two All-NBA squads. Injury issues, however, partly prevented him from landing a new long-term contract and he'll now look to earn one for a Minneapolis group fresh off its first conference finals appearance in two decades.
New York is said to be hammering out the final details in the deal for Towns, ones that will likely involve a third team and the departure of several bit players in the name of salary stabilization.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!