Julius Randle's Family Says Goodbye to Knicks

Kendra Randle on IG: “Forever grateful for this experience. NY was amazing to our family💙

Kye Kye grew up in the Garden 💙 We got here when he was 1.5…this year he‘ll be 8. So many of you embraced him/us…Bittersweet…but so excited for a new, healthy chapter for our family💙” pic.twitter.com/iNmD6zOEem