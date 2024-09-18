All Knicks

Julius Randle Must Prove Himself for Knicks

New York Knicks star Julius Randle has a lot on the line this season.

Jan 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is entering the final year of his current deal and he is hoping to make one more big contract because it could potentially be the last of his career.

Randle, who turns 30 in November, has made the All-Star team in three of the last four seasons, but last year ended abruptly after a shoulder injury he suffered in January required season-ending surgery.

This meant Randle was on the sidelines as the Knicks made a playoff run that ended one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. New York's success while Randle was out is why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley named him as the Knick with the most to prove in the upcoming season.

"The Knicks had some awesome moments late last season and finished just a win shy of cracking the conference finals. Julius Randle wasn't around for much of that success, having dislocated his right shoulder in late January and eventually opting for season-ending surgery in April," Buckley writes. "New York wasn't necessarily better without him—the Knicks had a better winning percentage with him (.630) than without (.583)—but the optics often seemed superior. The offense appeared to have a better flow, and the defense was more versatile. Having said that, the lack of a second creator next to Jalen Brunson eventually proved to be a fatal flaw in the playoffs."

Brunson has taken over Randle's spot as the best player on the team over the past two years. Randle is fine letting Brunson take over and is happy with any role on the team, but he also wants to be taken seriously as a premier player.

In order to do that, Randle needs to stay healthy and contribute to New York's success. If he cannot do that, he simply won't be part of the team's long-term plans.

