Knicks at Pacers: LIVE Game 3 Log
With the Indianapolis 500 having run not far from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the New York Knicks are simply seeking one.
Down 2-0 in their best-of-seven set against the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks' next chance to get on the Eastern Conference Finals board lands on Sunday night. The Pacers won the first two games of the series at Madison Square Garden and are two wins away from their first NBA Finals showing since 2000, which also victimized the Knicks in the conference final round.
New York is engaged in some dire history through their predicament: only six teams have come back from a 2-0 deficit in the national semifinal round and none of those who triumphed did so after dropping the first two showings at home. The Knicks themselves have never come back from 2-0 down in a best-of-seven series though they do have such a comeback under their belts from the 1990 first round, earning it in a best-of-five set against the Boston Celtics.
1st Quarter
7:01—Robinson puts back an Anunoby miss, leading to an Indiana timeout. (11-6 NYK)
7:47—Haliburton sinks free throws on a Bridges foul (9-6 NYK)
7:59—Anunoby sinks the first three of the night (9-4 NYK)
8:23—Mikal Bridges drives to respond to a short tally from Andrew Nembhard (6-4 NYK)
8:52—Anunoby misses the first two free throws of the night after a Haliburton foul
9:13—Robinson turns a Karl-Anthony Towns airball into a two (4-2 NYK)
10:09—After an exchange of misses, Pascal Siakam finally gets the Pacers on the board (2-2)
11:39—A turnaround from Brunson opens scoring (2-0 NYK)
12:00—Mitchell Robinson, in the starting lineup, wins the tip-off and the game is underway.
Pregame
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns
PACERS: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Injuries
KNICKS: None
PACERS: Isaiah Jackson (Out, Achilles Tear)
Line: IND -1.5
O/U: 224.5
Officials: Scott Foster, Ed Malloy, Sean Wright (Alternate: Nick Buchert)
