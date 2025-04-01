Karl-Anthony Towns Out For Knicks Showdown vs. 76ers
The starpower for the New York Knicks' clash against the Philadelphia 76ers has been dimmed even further.
The Knicks announced that Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) would not partake in the Sixers visit. Mitchell Robinson will start at center in Towns' place.
Towns was a late addition to the Knicks' injury report on Tuesday, listed as questionable due to knee soreness. The All-Star center was noticeably limping in some of the Knicks' prior games and endured a slight cutdown in minutes in some recent games.
In addition to Towns, the Knicks will also be missing the backcourt trio of Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin), and Cameron Payne (ankle). Unlike Brunson, Towns has passed the threshold for postseason award qualification, having partaken in 67 contests to date (two more than the minimum of 65).
Robinson is indeed partaking in the first half of a back-to-back as the Knicks (47-27) continue to ramp up his workload as he returns from an ankle injury that wiped out most of his campaign. Averaging 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 points in 15 appearances, Robinson is set to make his second start of the season.
The Knicks will clinch no worse than the fifth seed in the East with a win against Philadelphia.
