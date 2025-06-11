All Knicks

Kevin Durant, Suns Meeting After Knicks Trade Interest

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are collaborating together, potentially on a trade to send him to the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant celebrates a basket against the Miami Heat. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks could be moving closer towards a trade for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that the Suns are meeting with Durant's reps to facilitate a trade.

"The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant's business partner, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, have met multiple times over the past week and are sifting through trade scenarios, sources told ESPN on Wednesday," Charania wrote.

"Both sides are expected to work together on potential destinations."

"Teams that have expressed interest in Durant, sources said, mainly feature the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days, sources said."

With the NBA Draft looming in two weeks, the Suns may want to try and get a deal done before then in case they want to acquire high-level picks for Durant.

The Knicks don't have the draft capital to acquire Durant if that's what the Suns are looking for, but they have some of the best win-now pieces among the teams above. If that's what Phoenix is looking for and if Durant wants a trade to New York, the deal has a better chance of happening.

