4-Team Trade Idea Lands Kevin Durant With Knicks
The New York Knicks are in the middle of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, and they may have to get creative if they want to acquire him.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggested a four-team trade between the Knicks, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards. In the deal, Durant goes to New York while Karl-Anthony Towns lands in the Big Easy. The Suns get Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, Kelly Olynyk, four first-round picks and a pick swap while the Wizards land P.J. Tucker to help the trade go through and earn a pick swap for their involvement.
"New York's interest in Durant makes sense, but it's also risky. For all of Towns' flaws at both ends of the floor, he doesn't turn 30 until November and is under contract through 2027-28. KD will be 37 when the 2025-26 campaign tips off and is entering the final season of his contract," Favale wrote.
"Still, the four-time scoring champ remains a more viable No. 2 option, something the Knicks consistently lacked all season. His arrival also counts as a defensive upgrade — not just on an individual basis, but also because it spares New York from having to plan around the weaknesses of the Towns-Jalen Brunson duo.
"Dealing Towns for someone more than seven years older while also giving up a swap doesn't sit totally right. But that 2028 pick has already been swapped, so the crux of the damage is done. And the Knicks can view KD's shorter timeline as added long-term flexibility — particularly if he's willing to sign an extension for less than the max."
The Suns might want to work quickly on a Durant trade with the NBA Draft coming up in two weeks, so the Knicks need to be building their best offer in order to acquire him soon.
