Knicks Could Swap Karl-Anthony Towns For Giannis Antetokounmpo
The New York Knicks are a team to watch in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but they will have to be creative if they want to acquire the Greek Freak from the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggested a trade that would send Antetokounmpo and rookie forward Tyler Smith to the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns and a second-round pick to the Bucks and Pacome Dadiet to the Brooklyn Nets.
"The Bucks owe first-round swap rights to the New Orleans Pelicans, so tanking outright isn't entirely viable. With Damian Lillard unlikely to return from an Achilles injury this season, replacing Towns with Antetokounmpo gives Milwaukee a name (in another All-Star big). Still, the wise path forward for the franchise must start with replenishing depth and draft currency, while staying as competitive as reasonably possible," Pincus wrote.
"The Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with Towns and Brunson. Adding a third star like Antetokounmpo, among the most disruptive defenders in the league with his size, length and agility, would appeal more than giving up on Towns entirely."
"Remember that Towns is a client of CAA Sports, an agency with strong ties to the Knicks. The franchise needed years to acquire him. Finally, they're not likely to dump him after their best postseason in decades."
"The three-way trade assumes the Nets believe Dadiet will be a better player than anyone they might draft at No. 36, a necessary partner with the Bucks and Knicks facing strict apron limitations throughout the rest of the month."
Towns is the best player the Knicks could consider trading for Antetokounmpo, so he will likely be the player the Bucks ask for in a potential deal.
The offer still feels a bit light for the Bucks considering Antetokounmpo is one of the five best players in the NBA. Towns is a nice consolation prize if the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee could probably pry a few more assets out of a different team with more to work with.
The Knicks traded six first-round picks last summer to acquire Mikal Bridges and Towns, so they are compromised in that category. However, if the Bucks are interested in Towns, it makes a deal far more likely to happen.
