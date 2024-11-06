Analyst Makes Rough Knicks, Cavs Prediction
Cleveland rocks and the New York Knicks might suffer for it.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gained plenty of headlines in the early stages of this NBA season: entering Wednesday night play, the Cavs (8-0) are the only undefeated team left in the Eastern Conference and one of two overall (Oklahoma City).
While the scorching start is far from enough to topple the Boston Celtics from their perch, basketball analytics expert Kirk Goldsberry believes that the Cavs have at least made a case to dethrone the Knicks as the East's regular season runner-up.
“I think Cleveland (has) a chance to upset the Knicks,” Goldsberry said on the eponymous podcast of frequent collaborator Bill Simmons. "I think they’re a really good two-way team. Jarrett Allen is a monster. Evan Mobley gives you two rim protectors on the court at the same time. If Darius Garland’s as good as this … and Donovan Mitchell’s playing this well, they’re as good as anybody competing for the second spot in the East."
"I do believe in [head coach] Kenny Atkinson and I do believe that this Cavaliers team might be a surprise two- or three-seed in that Eastern Conference.”
Goldsberry has been involved in the game as a writer and analyst, serving as a researcher amidst of the lauded hardwood happenings of the San Antonio Spurs and Team USA.
Since acquiring Mitchell, a frequent subject of Knicks rumors, in the summer of 2022, the Cavs have garnered an incredible amount of hype but have little to show for it: seeded fourth on each of the last two Eastern brackets, Cleveland fell to the Knicks in the 2023 playoffs' debut round. They earned a seven-game victory over Orlando in last postseason's opener but were no match for the champion Celtics in round two.
The Knicks had the Cavs' number in the Mitchell era so far: they won the aforementioned postseason series in five games and took three of four in last year's regular season. This year, however, the Cavs earned a quantum of revenge, taking a 110-104 decision at Madison Square Garden back on Oct. 28. Garland and Mitchell united for 59 points while Allen had a serendipitous double-double with 15 points and rebounds each.
New York and Cleveland will do battle again on Feb. 21 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
