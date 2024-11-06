Former Knicks Broadcaster Dies at 54
The family of former New York Knicks broadcaster Brendan Brown has announced his passing at the age of 54 due to "health complications." Brown's wife Kate made the announcement on Facebook.
“It doesn’t seem real to have to say this and I’m struggling to find the right words, but on Sunday Brendan unexpectedly passed away due to health complications," Kate Brown wrote. "We’re still in a bit of shock and processing ... He cared deeply for his friends and family and we’re going to miss him so much."
Brown, the son of former Knicks head coach and longtime NBA broadcaster Hubie, had held a role on MSG Network between 2008 and 2023 and also served as the primary color commentator for radio broadcasts on ESPN New York.
Prior to his time on both the television and radio mikes, Brown served as an assistant coach with the Wake Forest men's basketball program as well as under his father with the Memphis Grizzlies. Brown also served in the Knicks' scouting department between 2006 and 2008. MSG announced that they had "parted ways" with Brown in 2023 and his role is currently held by Monica McNutt.
Brown previously starred for Delbarton's high school basketball team in New Jersey before attending Northwestern University. In 2018, he told then-Delbarton student Gianni Restifo that one of his favorite NBA memories was the Knicks' home opener in 2012, the first game since Hurricane Sandy decimated the Northeast. Behind 30 points from Carmelo Anthony, the Knicks defeated the defending champion Miami Heat 104-84.
"To think about what was going on in the city was terrible, but the game was so riveting," Brown recalled. "It was beyond a playoff game and our players played amazingly well. The fans never let up the entire game and we blew out the Heat. This is truly special to me."
Brown is survived by his wife Kate and his daughter Sydney.
