Nuggets Star Set to Miss Matchup vs. Knicks
Denver may be missing one of its most vital Nuggets when the New York Knicks visit the Mile High City later this month.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Aaron Gordon is set to miss "multiple weeks" with a calf strain. Gordon sustained the injury during Denver's 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
The Knicks (3-3) are set to face the Nuggets on Nov. 25. Denver (4-3) has also been without Jamal Murray due to concussion protocols. Prior to Monday's departure, Gordon was averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds this year, his first after inking a $133 million contract extension with the Nuggets.
Denver, of course, has the tools to get by in the form of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, but Gordon's exit will likely have Denver calling upon backup forward Peyton Watson to take on a larger role. Watson is in his third season after he was chosen as a first-round pick out of UCLA in 2022. It'll be up to him to extend the Knicks' woes in the paint.
New York saw its first winning streak of the season stopped at two when it dropped a 109-97 decision to the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Karl-Anthony Towns extended his double-double streak to five by hauling in 19 rebounds, but the Knicks endured a minus-11 deficit in the board battle, its first defeat since opening night and the worst it has endured so far this season.
The Knicks close out another road trip on Wednesday night when they look to emerge with a winning record against the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
