Knicks Breakout Star Undergoes Toe Procedure
Over this past postseason, New York Knicks depth star Miles McBride was apparently putting his best foot forward with an ailing toe.
A Thursday announcement from the Knicks revealed that McBride "underwent a procedure on the fifth toe of his right foot." The team expects him to resume basketball activities later this summer, well in time for the 2024-25 season's tip-off.
McBride just wrapped up his third season in New York after joining the team as a second-round choice in the 2021 draft. Already well-regarded for his defensive efforts, McBride stepped up his offensive game in the wake of Immanuel Quickley's departure for Toronto via the late December trade for OG Anunoby.
In 49 appearances during the new calendar year, McBride averaged 10.7 points, allowing him to set a new career-high (which also saw him shoot 41 percent from three-point range). He also started 16 games, including two postseason contests, after the Knicks endured a rash of injuries to major contributors.
While McBride has often been included in mock trades of both the professional and amateur variety this offseason, the Knicks couldn't deny his value throughout this season.
"Every time he’s gotten an opportunity, he’s played well, whether it was filling in for someone who was injured or whether it was in the G League,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said of one of McBride's finest hours, a 47-minute performance in relief of an injured Jalen Brunson in an early March win over Cleveland (h/t Fred Katz, The Athletic). “He’s a great worker. … We’re very confident in his ability.”
