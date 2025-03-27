Knicks Guard Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Clippers
Cameron Payne is the latest to be feel the pain for the New York Knicks.
Payne has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks announced that the first-year New Yorker endured a right ankle sprain that ended his evening. Tyler Kolek started in Payne's place for the second half of the interconference clash.
The Knicks are already dealing with medical calamities in the backcourt: Jalen Brunson has sat since March 4 with an ankle injury of his own while his first replacement, Miles McBride, has missed two in a row with a groin issue.
Payne came up limping after hitting a first half floater and was noticeably limping during his remaining time on the floor. He had previously helped the Knicks get off to a scorching start by scoring 10 points in the opening period. The veteran ended the game with 15 points on 6-of-9 from the field before his departure.
If the Knicks are missing Payne for a while, that would leave the rookie Kolek as the only pure point guard left on the active roster. The second-round pick continued to capture the hearts of Madison Square Garden fans on Thursday, dishing out five assists in the first 24 minutes.
