OG Anunoby, Knicks History Down Dallas
The New York Knicks were crushing and gushing on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
History set by Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as a brilliant offensive output from OG Anunoby, guided the Knicks to a 128-113 interconference triumph over the Dallas Mavericks.
Anunoby broke loose for 35 points on a night where the Knicks shot just under 60 percent from the field while Hart (16 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) and Towns (26 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) became the first pair of Knick teammates to have triple-doubles in the same. Hart's box score proved particularly historic, as his ninth triple-double of the campaign gave him sole possession of the single-season record originally set by Walt "Clyde" Frazier in 1968-69.
The teams couldn't be kept off the scoreboard in the first half, which ended at 68-all. The combined 62 percent success rate from the floor was the highest in a single game this season while Naji Marshall carried the load for depleted Dallas by sinking 13-of-16 from the field in the first 24. The 13 sinks from the field were tied for the most a Knicks opponent has ever had, as Marshall joined the elite company of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and former Maverick Luka Doncic.
There's no rest for the Knicks, who immediately return to action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). If the Atlanta Hawks lose to Houston on Tuesday, the Knicks can officially secure their 2025 playoff spots with a win over the Clippers.
