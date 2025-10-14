Knicks' Reserves Fall to Wizards in Penultimate Preseason Game
The Washington Wizards had the New York Knicks' substitutes bewitched on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
Sitting most of their regular against the reeling Wizards, the Knicks endured a 120-103 defeat in their penultimate game of the 2025 preseason. Marvin Bagley put up an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double while newly-crowned 21st overall pick Will Riley had 17 tallies off the bench. Tyler Kolek led the Knicks with 20 points in defeat.
All five regular Knicks starters (OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns) sat out, as did reserves Josh Hart, Ariel Hukporti, and Landry Shamet. That granted extended opportunities to this offseason's newcomers like Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele, who were joined by 2024 first-round pick Pacome Dadiet and second unit mainstay Miles McBride.
While there were fleeting highlights, such as Dadiet opening scoring with back-to-back threes, it was an evening of struggles for the second unit. It was also, perhaps, a strong showing for fellow 2024 draftee and backcourt reserve Kolek, who also had six assists and was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line amidst trade rumors that could to life if the Knicks solidify their plan to keep late veteran additions like Brogdon and Shamet.
But with most of their height missing (Hukporti was reportedly set to start but was held out due to an illness), the Knicks were badly outrebounded, allowing a Washington group fresh off its preseason opener from the day before to run away with the otherwise meaningless final score.
Washington (1-1) likewise sat some of its attractions, including Bilal Coulibaly, AJ Johnson, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, and Alex Sarr. The Wizards will be back at MSG on Nov. 3 for the first of three regular season get-togethers.
In the meantime, the Knicks wrap up their preseason slate on Friday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at MSG (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!