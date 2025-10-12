Reggie Miller Updates Relationship With Knicks
STAMFORD—Miller Time will be staged in great(er) taste for the New York Knicks this season.
Recurring metropolitan basketball foe Reggie Miller cast difference aside when promoting his newest endeavor, as he and several other sterling basketball minds from the turn-of-the-century will narrate the NBA on NBC's return to Association coverage this fall. Miller is one of the top game analysts next to Grant Hill and former Knick Jamal Crawford and made his debut next to play-by-play man Noah Eagle last week, when Chicago and Cleveland streamed a game on Peacock.
Miller, of course, will perhaps forever be a mainstay on the Mount Rushmore of Knicks enemies thanks to his starring role for the antagonists in the New York rivalry against the Indiana Pacers. But, speaking at a network showcase in Stamford, CT, Miller said he has at least somewhat made amends with Knicks superfan Spike Lee, who will no doubt be stationed in Madison Square Garden's courtside seats when Miller returns to the broadcasting table.
"Spike and I are actually good now," Miller told Knicks on SI with a smile. "It helps that the Pacers won both of [the last two playoff meetings]. I don't have to hear his mouth as much, but he and I are at a much better place than we were 30 years ago."
Miller and Lee, an accomplished film director, famously engaged in verbal warfare during six evenly-split playoff meetings staged between 1993 and 2000. The modern Pacers have ended each of the last two Knicks seasons, including last year's in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miller was on the call as a color commentator for the last dance of TNT Sports, playing eyewitness and raconteur to his successors' six-game victory.
While Miller's narration likely only added insult to injury for Knicks fans, he extended his peace offering even further by offering a ringing endorsement for the number of new NBC colleague Carmelo Anthony to be raised to the MSG rafters. Anthony will be an analyst for NBC's top studio grouping, which also featured Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.
"That's a no brainer. It should be in the rafters," Miller told Knicks on SI. "There shouldn't be any thinking [about it]. He's a Hall of Famer, he's one of the top 15 scores in our game. That's that's a no-brainer."
Knicks fans will have anything but less filling of Miller this season, as their team will appear on NBC's broadcast network eight times this season, tied for the most in the Association next to the Dallas Mavericks. Miller was partly drawn to the NBC opportunity thanks to his own experience on the network, as his hardwood high and lows at the Pacers were a mainstay on peacock-branded airwaves.
"Being on this side of it, there’ll be some young player, 15, 20, 30 years down the road, saying some of my best moments happened when Reggie Miller was calling my games," Miller said. "That’s kind of cool for me to be in those type of shoes.”
