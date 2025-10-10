One Knicks Player Untouchable in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks
If the New York Knicks opt to re-enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, don't expect the captain to abandon ship.
All basketball eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks with the future of Antetokounmpo still in the balance: a recent report from Shams Charania stated the Bucks and Knicks briefly bartered about an Antetokounmpo deal and that, if the two-time MVP were to be traded, then Manhattan would be his preferred destination.
It's a situation filled with uncertainties, but one firm truth has emerged, per Sam Amick of The Athletic: If the Knicks re-enter the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, Amick reported, such talks would not involve captain and point guard Jalen Brunson.
Will the Knicks trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?
"Team sources have made it clear that Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was, as expected, untouchable in these talks," Amick said. "In terms of possible players being involved, the common sense lens turns toward Towns, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson from there.
"But even if the Bucks had interest in a package involving several of those players, the Knicks are known to have concerns about the possible roster imbalance that could result from a deal of this magnitude. That doesn’t mean they don’t have interest — they absolutely do — but we’ve seen plenty of proof these past few years that Antetokounmpo’s impact alone simply isn’t enough."
Little more needs to be said about Brunson's metropolitan impact at this point: since his defection from Dallas by signing a four-year, $104 million contract during the summer of 2022, Brunson has become the undeniable face of New York basketball, turning the Knicks into a perennial contender.
Amidst the Antetokounmpo chatter, the Knicks have raised their most legitimate championship case in quite some time, while Brunson has turned himself into one of the most potent backcourt threats in the Association. Prior to last season, Brunson inked a discounted contract extension and was granted New York captaincy honors, inheriting an honor previously held by legends of the game like Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing, Earl "The Pear" Monroe, and Willis Reed.
In other words, get used to seeing Brunson work on Madison Square Garden's hardwood ... along with several of his current compatriots: Amick's report hints that those hoping for an Antetokounmpo trade may have to be patient, as they're looking to see how the the follow-up to their first run to the NBA's final four since 2000 goes.
"The Knicks, who were quite perturbed by the tumult caused by this latest report, appear fully focused on making a legitimate title run with this group," Amick said. "Whatever happens next, from their standpoint, will depend greatly on whether they’re able to live up to their own lofty expectations in the season to come."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!