Knicks Have Faith in Josh Hart Despite Injury
Though heartbroken with Hart broken, the New York Knicks are sure that he'll be able to pick up the slack.
Josh Hart was perhaps one of the Knicks who had the most clarity to gain this preseason, as observers have wondered if he'll reprise his role in the New York starting five or come off the bench. Seeking answers has proven difficult, as the fan favorite and "Roommates Show" co-host has taken the floor for only seven minutes this preseason after enduring a lower back injury in the exhibition opener against Philadelphia in Abu Dhabi.
Knicks head coach Mike Brown remarked at the start of the week that he likes to think he has "a feel" of what Hart can bring as one of his de facto soldiers but partly lamented the fact that he's unable to learn the system being implemented while he's sidelined. The tone, however, was generally hopeful, as Brown hinted at admiration for what Hart has been able to build over two-plus seasons in Manhattan.
'The tough part about it is, because what we’re doing is new, and he hasn’t gone through it, he’s a little behind in that regard," Brown said, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "But he’s got a great feel, has watched us enough, he should be able to jump in. He might be a few steps behind, but he should be able to catch up quickly with the guys.”
With Hart said to be dealing with back spasms after that fall to the Abu Dhabi floor at Etihad Arena, Braziller's report says that the veteran has "advanced to on-court work" despite not being fully able to practice with the team yet. This week will mark the seven-day countdown to the Knicks' opener on Oct. 22 when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.
Hart came off the bench in his aforementioned cameo, a set-up he has had no issue with despite being burdened with one of the largest metropolitan workloads last season.
He and the Knicks mutually agreed to have him step out of the starting five two games into the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers in favor of returning tenured center Mitchell Robinson. Save for some medical exemptions (i.e. Pacome Dadiet stepping in for OG Anunoby when the latter had a minor hand issue before the Abu Dhabi opener), the Knicks have rolled out the same starting five for every exhibition so far.
In addition to the back spasms, Hart will also be dealing with a lingering finger injury, one that will require him to wear a splint on his shooting hand this season. Hart was officially listed as out to due an illness during the Knicks' exhibition against Minnesota last week.
