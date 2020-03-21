AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 3/21: Potential Knicks Draft Target Officially Declares

Kris Pursiainen

Our own Alex Wolfe posted a look into his thought process during the Knicks SI 2K Fantasy Draft. Chris Molicki wrote about the other rationales posted by Knicks SI writers here in yesterday's daily roundup. Alex uses his piece to detail his methodology that resulted in Allonzo Trier and Amar'e Stoudemire being teammates. 

As first reported by Evan Daniels, Georgia's Anthony Edwards is declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. The Knicks are in "sixth place" in the "lottery race"; Edwards is expected to be taken with one of the draft's first three picks. As Edwards is someone the Knicks could potentially wind up with, even if the chances are low, him officially declaring for the draft is something the team can consider some good news.

The suspension of the NBA season has me doing more scouting than ever. I'm not sure when the last time there was this little separation between lottery prospects was. This draft class intrigues me a great deal, so I've been watching film and reading up as much as I can on them. For more on Anthony Edwards, read this scouting report by Spencer Pearlman for The Stepien. The SEC Network posted this video today full of Edwards highlights from his lone season at the University of Georgia.

