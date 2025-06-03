Former Lakers Guard Defends Karl-Anthony Towns After Knicks Loss
The New York Knicks came up short against the Indiana Pacers in their efforts to advance to their first NBA Finals in over 25 years, falling in six games during this year's Eastern Conference Finals, ending what was a special and exciting postseason run for this fresh Knicks roster in year one of its construction.
But in the days following the Knicks' playoff loss, as with any, it's been faced with its fair share of criticism, and one being at the center of that chatter is none other than Karl-Anthony Towns.
In the Knicks' series against Indiana, Towns averaged 24.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 50.0% from the field and 36.7% shooting from deep. While it was far from a poor outcome for Towns, whether it be conversations surrounding his foul trouble, consistency on the defensive end, or fans just clamoring to see more on the defensive end, it hasn't stopped the negativity from surrounding the big man and the trade machines being fired up around social media following their series loss.
But even while being the brunt of a bit of criticism, one name coming to Towns' defense following Game 6 was former NBA veteran Lou Williams, sounding off on the disrespect surrounding the Knicks' center on FanDuel's Run It Back.
"Get off KAT's back. We also gotta stop allowing X and Instagram to be our GMs," Williams said. "There ain't a lot of KATs just lying around where you can just get rid of them and feel like you're going to have a better opportunity to win basketball games,... That was his first season as a New York Knick, and they got to the Eastern Conference Finals. There's a lot of room for adjustments to be made... If it wasn't for KAT, y'all would've been sent home 72 hours earlier anyway."
"Give these guys credit, then give them an opportunity to get better and grow," Williams continued. "When you get to the Eastern Conference Finals and you feel really confident about the group that you put together and the coaching staff that you have, you don't rattle the fence because it didn't go your way. You rebuild, you make adjustments, and you give yourself another shot next season."
It's back to the drawing board for Towns and the Knicks this summer, but with a few tweaks and improvements, it's easy to see this team reaching not only similar, but better heights than we saw this postseason in due time.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!