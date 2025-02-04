LeBron James Urged to Consider Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks are being mentioned in a lot of different trade rumors with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner. However, LeBron James is the biggest name that has been linked to the Knicks.
While it seems unlikely that the Los Angeles Lakers would trade James after acquiring Luka Doncic, that blockbuster trade has opened up the possibility that anything could happen.
James may not be willing to waive his no-trade clause to head elsewhere, but he is being urged to consider the option for two specific teams.
Stephen A. Smith has pushed James to consider waiving his no-trade clause for either the Golden State Warriors or, you guessed it, New York.
“I go to Rich Paul and tell him I’ll waive my no-trade clause for one of two teams,” Smith said. “It’ll either be to join Steph Curry in Golden State or to go to New York with the Knicks, one of the two. Now, the Knicks will obviously be more difficult because they traded away five first-round picks to get Mikal Bridges. And I love Bridges, but damn, five first-round picks? But, I’m not gonna belabor that; they did what they did."
He is right that a trade to the Knicks would be more difficult without first-round picks. However, New York could still figure out a way to get something done.
Bringing "The King" to the Knicks would be an exciting situation. New York already has a roster more than capable of competing for a championship. Depending on what the Knicks would have to give up, LeBron would improve those chances.
Even at the age of 40, James has played in 44 games this season, averaging 34.7 minutes per game. He has averaged 24.0 points per game to go along with 9.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds, and 0.8 steals.
In addition to his averages, James is shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from the three-point line.
New York should not be willing to trade one of their top stars for James. However, they have a piece like Mikal Bridges that would be worth parting with to bring LeBron to town.
All of that being said, this is almost certainly not going to happen. But, it's fun to think about with all of the wild trades being made in the NBA.
