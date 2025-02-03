Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'Dream' Sends Nikola Jokic to Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo hopes that the NBA's Eurotrip isn't over and he wants the New York Knicks involved.
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar offered a unique take on the jaw-dropping news out of the Association over the weekend, namely the unexpected trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Many have wondered how Doncic's transfer affects the present and future championship picture, but Antetokounmpo jokingly declared that he hopes its the start of European invasion of the NBA's most iconic franchises—and he wants the Knicks to get involved in the fun.
"You know what I want? I want Luka to the Lakers, I want Nikola Jokic to the New York Knicks, I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible," Antetokounmpo, commonly referred to as "The Greek Freak" said after the Bucks' Sunday tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "This is what I want, this is my dream, but again, I wish both teams the best of luck with their journey moving forward."
Antetokounmpo's dream has helped fulfill his own "dream," and other championship efforts are led by fellow international imports like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada/Oklahoma City) and Alperen Sengun (Turkey/Houston). The Serbian-born Jokic, of course, has been a mainstay in the NBA MVP conversation since joining the Denver Nuggets in 2014 while Doncic of Slovenia is already viewed as the Lakers' franchise face once LeBron James finally retires.
Funnily enough, the Knicks have actually had Jokic's number in recent showdowns: New York swept the yearly couple against his Nuggets this season, a tally that included a 122-112 triumph last Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Flanked by Karl-Anthony Towns, Jokic got into early foul trouble and was held to a relatively pedestrian 17 points with six assists and rebounds each. The Knicks have won five of six against Jokic and the Nuggets, including another sweep during their run to the NBA Finals in 2022-23.
Despite Antetokounmpo's wishes, the Knicks would obviously have to give up plenty more than they're comfortable with to obtain his services ... and even that might not be enough. New York will face Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on March 28 but host Sengun's Rockets on Monday night in the meantime (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
