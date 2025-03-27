All Knicks

Lakers Cut Former Knicks Guard

A former member of the New York Knicks is moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiving Cam Reddish.

"The Los Angeles Lakers are converting two-way Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, making him playoff eligible, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin has emerged as a key reserve for JJ Redick, averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 20.5 minutes while shooting 41% from 3," Charania tweeted.

"The Lakers are waiving Cam Reddish to create roster space for Goodwin, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin has grabbed at least one offensive rebound in 18 of his 19 games played, providing a spark for the Lakers off the bench."

Reddish, 25, averaged 3.2 points per game for the Lakers this season. Reddish played for the Knicks from 2022-23, heading to New York in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the team that drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke.

Reddish played in 35 games across two seasons for the Knicks, but he failed to stick around in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers two years ago.

Now, Reddish will look for a new home to stay alive in the league.

