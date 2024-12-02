Mikal Bridges Credits Knicks Faith For Breakout Game
Like Ringo Starr before him, New York Knicks shooter Mikal Bridges got by with a little help from his friends.
Bridges recovered from a brutal Black Friday on Sunday evening, posting his best showing as a Knick to date with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including a 7-of-12 rate from three-point range in New York's 118-85 demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans. The 31 points are his most a Knick to date and the seven triples are tied for the most he has ever hit in his six NBA seasons.
Bridges' output came just over 48 hours after the Knicks (12-8) escaped from Charlotte with a narrow win over the lowly Hornets despite an ugly showing from the ex-Brooklyn Net. He credited his teammates' fate displayed in him after that prior game as a driving force behind Sunday's breakout.
"I think [it was] my teammates, coaches, everybody around me just picking me up, just telling meto stay confident, stay with it," Bridges told Alan Hahn of MSG Network. "I think my teammates just [found] me and [were] just aggressive as well."
Bridges endured a turbulent road trip, one that saw him close things out with a 3-of-10 output from the field in Friday's closer against the Hornets. The Knicks were a minus-14 on the scoreboard when he was on the floor and Bridges endured a particularly embarassing turnover that allowed Charlotte to take a lead into the halftime break.
Friday was perhaps rock bottom, or at least the latest example, of Bridges struggling to live up to expectations after the Knicks obtained his services in a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Entering Sunday play, Bridges was shooting less than 31 percent from three and he was struggling to make a difference in a New York defense missing some defensive depth stars.
Yet the bittersweet postgame from Friday featured plenty of supportive words for Bridges and those well-wishers were happy to see their faith vindicated in a more jovial locker room on Sunday. Bridges wasted no time proving his teammates right, as he scored 13 points in an opening period that saw the Knicks build a massive and never look back. The 85 points they allowed the Pelicans to score were the fewest from any Knicks opponent so far this season.
"We all had the confidence [in him]," Josh Hart said in video from SNY. "Our job was to continue to find him when he was open ... Today, he was great on both ends of the ball."
"I'm just happy for him to have the ball go in like that," point guard Jalen Brunson said in another video from SNY. "I've seen it before. I'm not too worried about him at all. He's going to compete every single night and these things are going to happen."
Bridges will get a chance to keep his momentum rolling on Tuesday when the Knicks continue a four-game homestand against the Orlando Magic (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
