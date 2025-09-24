Why Mikal Bridges Gave Knicks a Discount
Considering how Madison Square Garden is usually adorned from October to at least May, Mikal Bridges gave the New York Knicks a literal blue light special.
Bridges is back in New York for a second season after arriving as the primary yield in one of the most polarizing trades in recent NBA memory. He comes to Knicks camp with $150 million stuffed in his pockets after signing a four-extension with the team over the summer, $6 million away from the maximum he could've been offered under current collective bargaining agreement rules.
"The biggest thing [is] if I came here, and preach about how much I want to win, and I try to take every dollar to make it difficult for the organization, I'll seem like a fraud," Bridges said of his relative discount in video from SNY "That's not who I am. I want to win bad and whatever it takes. I love all the guys here, so why wouldn't I want the next man up to need some money, why would I not give him an opportunity to get paid as well?
"I think I got a good amount of money. I don't think a couple of more [millions] will change my life. So I think it'll be better if I help everybody else out."
Bridges is playing his final year on a four-season, $90 million deal originally bestowed by the Phoenix Suns.
He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets at the 2023 trade deadline and eventually made his way over to Manhattan to form a long-sought collaboration with fellow former Villanova Wildcats Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. The trade to acquire Bridges sent over five first-round picks across the bridge, seen by many as a massive price for a veteran that has yet to appear in an NBA All-Star Game.
Bridges' first year in New York was a bit of a rollercoaster, as he averaged 17.6 points while once again showing up in all 82 games. The two-way talent did manage to become a lasting part of Knicks lore when he came up with clutch defensive plays at the end of comeback victories at the onset of the Eastern Conference semifinal set in Boston, guiding the Knicks to their first final showing in a quarter-century.
Despite the ebbs and flows, Bridges mentioned how much he appreciated his Manhattan showings to date and is ready to play his part in what stands as the most hopeful Knicks season in quite some time.
"I love it here. I love the fans, I love the culture, I love the staff and everybody, the front office, everything, the teammates. That's probably the biggest thing," Bridges said. "Last year was tough throughout the season and layoffs helped a little bit ... I can appreciate the fans and everybody. I think a lot of people thought I might be upset because they were getting on me a little too hard."
"But I think I was more mad at myself in the situation, because everything they want is what I want. It's not like a, 'why are y'all getting on me?' Some things can be a little too crazy, but that's just life how it is. We all want the same goal."
