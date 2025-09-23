Knicks Starting Lineup Undecided as Camp Opens
The five from New York — Knicks, that is — has yet to be decided.
The Knicks carry plenty of ready for prime time players, but the timing of their entries has yet to be determined according to head coach Mike Brown, who stated that he hasn't entered camp with an opening lineup in mind as training sessions got underway this week. Brown indirectly thanked team president Leon Rose for the riches as he prepares to oversee one of the most high-octane situations on the current NBA ledger.
"It will materialize throughout camp," Brown said in video from SNY. "I think it's too early to go in and say hey, this is what's going to happen. The roster, Leon did a fantastic job putting together a talented, deep roster, and so you have to be methodical with your approach when it comes to declaring, okay, these guys are going to start."
No five-man lineup in the NBA played more minutes than the Knicks' regular starters consisting of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns last season, with that quintessential quintet besting their closest competition by over 200 minutes in the regular season. It was part of prior head coach Tom Thibodeau's famed reliance on his starting men and the heavy workloads were reflected on the minutes leaderboards at the end of the year.
New York made a switch to tenured big man Mitchell Robinson in the latter stages of last year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals and some have wondered whether a two-big opening five alongside Towns would be the right way to go. Robinson stepped in for Hart, who was said to have voluntarily stepped out of the five.
It's perhaps a sign of how deep and how attractive the Knicks have become over the past few seasons to have one of the NBA's top hustle men in Hart potentially coming off the bench. The battle for the final New York roster spots should also be an intriguing battle, as that struggle includes Sixth Man savant Malcolm Brogdon and incumbent depth star Landry Shamet. That comes after New York previously bolstered its bench by adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele from Utah and Philadelphia respectively.
But Brown isn't ready to commit to anything as he embarks on his first Tarrytown excursions, and he'll have five preseason opportunities to sort things out, beginning with next month's Abu Dhabi doubleheader against the Philadelphia 76ers.
