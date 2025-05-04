Knicks Back Mikal Bridges as Playoff Pressure Mounts
Everything happens for a reason, and the New York Knicks' logic and cause of dealing their future away for Mikal Bridges lands on Monday night.
An eventful offseason of wheeling and dealing has led the Knicks into a second-round matchup with the Boston Celtics. New York made major sacrifices in the name of living on the same floor as the defending champion Celtics, one being the exporting of five future first-round pick for the services of Bridges, the brief franchise face of the Brooklyn Nets who collaborated on collegiate national championship runs with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart at Villanova University.
In short, the Boston challenge is precisely why the Knicks cut ties with their future and severed part of their present. One of the other imports in that quest, Karl-Anthony Towns, spoke highly of the way Bridges has handled himself amidst the relentless spotlight as the Knicks prepped for the Celtics.
"Picks, whatever, you're still playing for the New York Knicks. It comes with a different pressure than any other organization and place in the world," Towns, no stranger to metropolitan pressure himself after coming over from Minnesota in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, said in video from SNY. "But I think he's done a great job of just trusting us and believing in us and I think the team has done a great job of rallying around each other."
"Mikal has done exactly what he's supposed to do. He's been in the gym, he's put the work in, we've all seen him put the work in, so we have nothing but belief in his skillset, his talent, and his mentality."
Bridges' Manhattan debut has been a rollercoaster: while his perfect attendance streak has continued, some haven't pleased with his supposedly lauded defensive work. Such complaints have been offset by thrilling moments that have vindicated the deal and then some, such as a historic Christmas Day showing at Madison Square and buzzer-beating heroics during an unexpectedly testy March tilt in Portland.
Bridges did come up big in the Knicks' latest opening-round win, playing solid defense on Cade Cunningham and taking on a unique leadership role in the series-closing victory over the Detroit Pistons. He scored 25 points and shot a perfect 5-of-5 in the Game 6 finale on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Knicks overcame recurring third quarter woes after taking Bridges' advice to engage in layup lines after the halftime break.
Educated trade grades, however, are bestowed not after round one but rather the postseason's latter stages, especially when the team that commissioned the trade is seeking its first conference finals appearance in a quarter-century. Knicks reps made it clear that their faith continues to flourish in Bridges' corner entering a landmark postseason showdown.
"He's a key part of our team," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said in video from SNY. "[He's] a secondary ball-handler ... but his defense, his ability to run the floor, move without the ball, make timely shots, terrific three-point shooter from the corners, so just keep doing what you're doing. It's been a steady climb for him. This will be a great challenge for not only him but our entire team."
