Mikal Bridges, Knicks Master Memphis For Fourth Straight Win
With their lengthy homestand winding down, the New York Knicks treated themselves to Memphis barbecue.
The Knicks put up yet another dominant effort in front of an appreciative Madison Square Garden crowd, mastering the Memphis Grizzlies by a 143-106 final on Monday night.
Combined with Saturday's shellacking of Sacramento, the MSG scoreboard has accumulated 286 points over the last two games, the second-most the Knicks have ever had in consecutive games in franchise history. The Knicks (31-16) also become just the 10th team in NBA history to score at least 143 points in consecutive regulation games, once again the second-most on the team's ledgers.
A dominant effort on both sides of the ball ended what stood as the NBA's longest-active winning streak: seven New Yorkers reached double-figures, with Mikal Bridges leading the way with 28 on 12-of-19 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns had a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double and the bench broke out with three double-figure scorers, led by 14 each for Precious Achiuwa and Miles McBride, who also united for seven steals.
As a team, the Knicks shot just under 52 percent from the field and forced 26 turnovers from the hands of the Grizzlies. All that and more allowed the Knicks to move 15 games over .500, the most they've had so far this season.
The parade of Western Conference visitors continues on Wednesday when the Knicks seek a sweep against the Denver Nuggets (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
