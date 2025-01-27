Knicks Snubbed From Dunk Contest
For most of the decade, the New York Knicks were a slam dunk for slam dunks. That won't be the case this time around.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the four-man field for the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest has been finalized and, for the first time since 2020, a Knick will not be involved.
Instead, the quartet will be headlined by NBA G League rep and two-time defending Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic, who will be joined by first-time participants Matas Buzelis (Chicago), Stephon Castle (San Antonio), and Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee).
For all their struggles over the past decade-plus, the Knicks have had a pleasant history with the Slam Dunk Contest: no team has more triumphed in the competition more often than the Knicks, whose representatives have won on five occasions. Nate Robinson (2006, 2009-10) earned a record three titles on his own while Kenny "Sky" Walker and Obi Toppin prevailed in 1989 and 2022 respectively.
Knicks fans had someone to root for in each of the four Dunk Contests: Toppin also partook in 2021 (placing second behind Anfernee Simmons) while his younger brother Jacob appeared in last year's showing in Indianapolis. Jericho Sims, on the other hand, finished third in 2023.
McClung, who played part of his collegiate career at Georgetown under Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, will look to not only join Robinson in exhibition immortality but also become the first man to win three consecutive Slam Dunk Contests since the event's formation in 1984.
Joining McClung will be a pair of University of Connecticut alumni: Castle is working through his first season with the Spurs, who made him the fourth overall pick of last June's draft while Jackson is in his sophomore campaign with the Bucks. Buzelis is another rookie, chosen by the Bulls seven picks after Castle.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!