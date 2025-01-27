Knicks Legend Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe Bryant
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony was one of many in the basketball world who paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on the five-year anniversary of the latter's passing on Sunday.
Anthony posted a heartfelt commemoration to Bryant on his social media channels, sharing a photo of himself sharing a laugh with the Los Angeles Lakers icon as they partook in an apparent practice with the United States' men's national basketball team.
"Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory," Anthony said in an accompanying caption.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on Jan. 26, 2020. The tragedy caused shockwaves throughout the sports world and gave rise to numerous tributes. Of note, the MVP Award for the NBA All-Star Game was renamed in Bryant's honor. Gianna, along with the other two athletes who passed in the crash, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, were named honorary selections at the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Anthony and Bryant never collaborated in the NBA but they did guide Team USA to a pair of gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics in Beijing and London respectively. Their worked tipped off an active streak of six consecutive Olympic golds for the American men, which continued in Paris last summer. Anthony did spend the final season of his NBA career wear the Lakers and wore No. 7, one below the digit Bryant carried for his first nine seasons in Los Angeles.
“Our friendship and relationship was deeper than basketball," Anthony, then stationed with the Portland Trail Blazers, said the day after Bryant's passing, per Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com. “It was family. It was friendship. Basketball was the last piece of connective tissue between us two.”
The modern Knicks are set to face Bryant's Lakers in a Saturday night showdown at Madison Square Garden.
