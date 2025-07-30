Mike Brown Could Tank Knicks Offense
The New York Knicks will be undergoing some change going into next season.
With Tom Thibodeau no longer leading the Knicks, that responsibility will now belong to new head coach Mike Brown, who has a vastly different system than his predecessor.
Forbes contributor Tom Rende broke down the potential negatives of Brown's system coexisting with the Knicks.
"Part of the reason that the team has been able to be so effective on offense has been their ability to hold on to the ball. An offense that caters on less ball movement and running down the clock gives you a higher chance at taking a shot rather than turning the ball over. The Knicks have ranked in the top-10 twice over the past three years in turnover rate, which has helped them be so successful," Rende wrote.
"Changing that style could lead to more turnovers and a less efficient offense. It could also lead to a lesser version of the Jalen Brunson that has become one of the best players in the NBA. The likelihood is that he’ll be fine, but changing the style has the potential to cause a ripple effect on the team. The playoffs were an indicator of things that needed tweaking with the Knicks, but making the right fixes will be imperative to their success this year."
Brown will implement a system that requires the Knicks to move the ball far more often than Thibodeau did. The Knicks often ran pick-and-rolls with shooters in the corner for a good chunk of their offense and it got to a point where it became predictable.
That predictability ended up hindering the Knicks in the long run, so some change could be good for them.
That being said, not every change will be a positive one for the Knicks. If Brunson and his teammates are unable to adapt to Brown's new system, the Knicks could be wasting another year where they are viewed as top-tier contenders.
