Details Emerge on Former Knicks Forward's Arrest

A former New York Knicks forward is facing charges of stealing six figures from casinos.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Dec 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton III (5) defends in the third quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Details have emerged from the arrest of former New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr.

TMZ, which first reported Morris' arrest in Florida on Sunday, further stated that Morris is accused of stealing $265,000 from a pair of Las Vegas casinos. While TMZ originally reported that Morris was arrested for fraud, the player's agent Yony Noy referenced a casino depth when coming to his client's defense in a Sunday X post.

Marcus Morris
Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In court for the first time in Broward County on Tuesday, Morris' legal team has argued for his release on the grounds that he would be able to resolve the debt quicker under such conditions. The judge, however, denied Morris bail and said she would not release him unless Nevada authorities called for extradition.

Morris, 35, has played 13 seasons with eight different NBA teams, including a 43-game stint with the Knicks during the 2019-20 tour. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal that acquired Moe Harkless. Morris' most recent NBA action came with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2024 playoffs. He spent two weeks in Knicks camp last September but did not make the opening night roster.

Like Noy, Morris' brother Markieff, a fellow NBA veteran who won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, offered a fiery X post in defense of his sibling, criticizing law enforcement for arresting him at a Florida airport and for outlets reporting that he was charged with fraud.

"Damn, for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family," Markieff Morris said. "They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud [stuff]. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this [stuff] man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird shit gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!"

Geoff Magliocchetti
