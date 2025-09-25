Knicks HC Has Edge Over Tom Thibodeau
Not many teams swap out their head coach after making it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the New York Knicks aren't fitting that mold.
Firing Tom Thibodeau despite being six wins away from winning the NBA Finals was a bold move the Knicks front office made, but it could be exactly what the Knicks need going into the season. With new head coach Mike Brown leading the way, it could be what unlocks the Knicks' potential and gets them across the finish line in pursuit of a NBA championship.
"Mike Brown isn't necessarily an upgrade over former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, but he's different. That might be all that matters," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes wrote.
"Brown should inject new pep into an offense that needs it, and he'll make better use of a deeper roster than Thibs ever had. Jordan Clarkson may not have his fastball at 33, but he's still cut above Cam Payne as a spark off the pine. Even last year's disappointing 16.2 points per game would have been hugely helpful for the Knicks."
"Guerschon Yabusele's contrast of bulk and stretch should make him a clean fit alongside Karl-Anthony Towns or Mitchell Robinson up front. Malcolm Brogdon got a camp invite, Landry Shamet re-upped and could earn a roster spot ... Add all that to what feels like a below-market deal for Mikal Bridges (four years, $150 million), and New York has the resources it needs to reach the playoffs with gas in the tank."
The Knicks aren't re-inventing the wheel, but they might be changing how it spins. The goal is for the Knicks to take their core, add some strong ancillary pieces for depth and hope that's what is needed in order to reach the championship.
At the very least, they can figure out if Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are capable of winning a championship together, and if this season proves that isn't the case, the Knicks can pivot and try to acquire a different superstar to help them hoist their first Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1973.
