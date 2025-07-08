How Mike Brown Will Hold Knicks Accountable
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is the chosen one to replace Tom Thibodeau in leading the team.
Brown comes to New York after three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, a tenure that ended in a very shocking way.
In late December, the Kings lost at home to the Detroit Pistons for their fifth consecutive defeat in crushing fashion. Pistons guard Jaden Ivey was fouled while making a 3-point shot to tie the game. His free throw gave the Pistons a lead that ended up as the final score. After the game, Brown was publicly critical of his All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
"First of all, we told our guys: 'If somebody catches [the ball] and their back is to the basket, foul them.' And then they dribbled for eight seconds and we didn't foul them," Brown said h/t ESPN insider Chris Herring.
"The second thing is, if you're up three, just guard your guy at the 3-point line [and ignore the drive] -- there should be no closeout opportunity. No closeout opportunity. Because they know the only thing that can hurt us is a 3."
This continued a pattern of holding players accountable in the media regardless of their status on the team. That's a far different approach than what Thibodeau took while he was with the Knicks.
Thibodeau often never blamed any player publicly, dealing with those matters behind closed doors, but that tactic may not work with the Knicks.
The New York media is far different from Sacramento's, so Brown will have to be careful about how he goes about his business with his new team. It could end up being the difference in whether the Knicks remain a team that's almost there or a true NBA Finals contender.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!