Potential New NBA Rule Works in Knicks Star's Favor
Mikal's flails for the New York Knicks might not be so costly on his own box score next season.
The NBA rolled out a new rule regarding threes on Fourth of July weekend, one that it will continue to test out during Summer League action that tips off this week in Las Vegas: a deep, unsuccessful three-point attempt (at least 36 feet away from the basket, originating in the backcourt, and taking place within the final three seconds of the first three periods) launched by a player at the end of the period in desperation won't count as a demerit in his box score.
That's good news for soon-to-be second-year New Yorker Mikal Bridges, according to @AutomaticNBA, a stat compilation account on X: in his first year with the Knicks, Bridges launched 14 threes from way, way beyond the arc at the end of periods last season, making only one (a first quarter-closing triple launched from the cusp of halfcourt during March 30's win over Portland at Madison Square Garden).
Under the new rule, the unsuccessful heaves would go down as a team attempt rather than an individual try. Bridges' success rate would've raised a full percentage point from 35.4 to 36.4.
The 14 attempts were third-most among Association shooters last season, behind only Nikola Jokic of Denver (3-of-26) and Trae Young of Atlanta (2-of-15). Among the 13 players who tried at least eight, as complied by @AutomaticNBA, Bridges would be one of three players who would move up a full percentage point in his outside success rate, alongside Jokic (41.7 to 44.8) and Naji Marshall of Dallas (27.5 to 28.7).
Time will tell if the rule is carried over to the regular season where Bridges resides in Manhattan. The Knicks' prospects will have launch clearance on Friday, when they tip off against those of Detroit (6 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
