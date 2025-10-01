Mike Brown Using Warriors Experience to Help Knicks
The New York Knicks are rolling with head coach Mike Brown, who has lived many lives throughout his nearly 30 years in the NBA.
Brown has been an assistant coach, head coach, Coach of the Year and NBA champion across eight of the league's 30 franchises, including the Knicks, who hired him in July. One of the more prominent stops in Brown's coaching career was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016-22.
Brown won three championships with the Warriors, but the team nearly won another the year before he got there in 2016. In Brown's first two seasons with Golden State, a lot of the changes implemented were a result of what happened the previous season when they won 73 games, and that's something the new Knicks boss plans to incorporate while trying to lead New York to a title.
“It kind of caught up to them (in 2016). And from that point on, that’s when (Kerr) was like, ‘I’m not going to chase it anymore.’ If we get it, we get it, but I got to make sure for Steph [Curry], if we want him to only play 35 minutes or average 35 minutes a game, then that’s what he’s going to average," Brown said via New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield.
Brown is thankful for his time with the Warriors, which has given him the chance to become a head coach once again.
“I got to help, too. That’s one when I was fortunate, blessed and lucky to be in back‑to‑back Finals, go a couple of times where you had long seasons and you feel that the next season is right there on one you," Brown said of his time with the Warriors via New York Post writer Stefan Bondy.
In 2022, Brown was hired by the Sacramento Kings after winning a third championship with the Warriors. He became the Coach of the Year in 2023, leading the Kings to the playoffs after a 17-year drought.
Two seasons later, he was shockingly fired, but the Knicks have brought him to the east coast to try to win his first title as a head coach.
