Miles McBride Leaves Knicks Game vs. Hawks
The New York Knicks will have to play the fourth without Deuce.
Amidst third quarter action against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the Knicks announced that Miles McBride will be out for the remainder of the contest due to a rib contusion. McBride played eight scoreless minute and attempted one shot prior to his departure.
McBride had been listed as questionable on the New York injury report entering the game due to the injury but was ruled clear to play. The Knicks' top reserve was fresh off a perfect 4-of-4 effort from three-point range in Tuesday's win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring 15 points in the 128-115 decision.
Though Karl-Anthony Towns has handled the scoring load and then some (putting up 39 points through the first three periods), the Knicks' bench has struggled to pick up the slack. New York had just two points from reserves when McBride departed and four by the end of the penultimate period. In contrast, Atlanta had two double-figure scorers among their backups, as Georges Niang and Caris LeVert tallied 16 and 14 respectively.
The Knicks lead Atlanta 104-101 heading into their final period before the All-Star break.
