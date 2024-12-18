Mock Trade: Knicks Swap Center For Forward Depth
If there are two things the New York Knicks have lacked through the start of the season, it's defense and depth. The Knicks, while seeing improved defense lately, still sit in the bottom half of the league in terms of defensive rating.
In terms of depth, backup center Mitchell Robinson is still out due to ankle surgery and is expected to return in early 2025. This has left a gap in New York's bench, with guards Miles McBride and Cameron Payne being the only real contributors through the first 26 games of the season.
Because of these weaknesses, the Knicks could be inclined to hit the market as NBA trade season kicks off. Reports are already starting to hit New York, as center Jericho Sims is gaining some interest from teams according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.
One player that makes sense for the Knicks is Toumani Camara of the Portland Trail Blazers. Camara, just 24 years old, has already made a name for himself as a solid offensive player and a reliable defender for a rebuilding franchise. The Trail Blazers are expected to be heavy sellers on the trade market as they look to start from the ground up, and New York could give Portland draft capital in return for the promising forward.
Trail Blazers receive: Jericho Sims, 2026 second-round pick (via GSW), 2027 second-round pick (via MIN)
Knicks receive: Toumani Camara
Portland would likely ask for multiple draft picks, considering Camara's production at such a young age. He's averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.9% from deep. In a role backing up the forward position, he'd be a great glue guy to give starters OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges a rest.
The two second-round picks are more than expendable based on New York looking to contend for a title. With Sims getting interest in the trade market, he'd be the player to move along with draft capital.
The trade would force the Knicks to give Precious Achiuwa and Ariel Hukporti more minutes at center before Robinson returns, but seeing as how Sims has fallen out of the rotation recently, it doesn't hurt the Knicks. In the long run, the move could pay off by completing the bench from one to five. McBride, Payne, Camara, Achiuwa, and Robinson form a solid 'next-five' in the rotation.
