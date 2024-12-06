Knicks Starting to Show Improvement in Critical Area
The New York Knicks got off to a sluggish start on the defensive end, but have recently shown vast improvement as the team surges to a 13-8 start. After starting the season 5-6, the Knicks are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
New York currently has the offensive rating in the NBA at 121.0. On the defensive side, the same thing couldn't be said. The Knicks are currently 21st in defensive rating at 114.1.
That doesn't tell the whole story as of late. Since Nov. 22, the Knicks have had the 12th-best defensive rating in the league at 110.6. This is happening without key rotational defenders Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.
The defense has been reflected in the game scores. Over the last six games, New York is 11th in points allowed at 109.5 per game. As for the entire season, the team is 10th in that category.
The defense was reflected most recently in a 121-106 win over the Orlando Magic. The Knicks were up by as many as 37 points at one point, and a 15-point fourth quarter from New York made the score closer than the game actually was.
Perhaps the most impressive defensive effort from the Knicks this season came on Dec. 1 in a 118-85 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Although it wasn't great competition, the Pelicans still had key players Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum on the floor.
The Knicks got a 31-point performance from forward Mikal Bridges, backed by an impressive defensive stand on the other end. Allowing 28 points in the first half, New York didn't let any player on the Pelicans go above 13 points.
This is the defense Knicks fans expected after acquiring Bridges. Paired with OG Anunoby, New York has one of the best duos in the league in terms of perimeter defense, rostering two All-NBA Defensive Team talents.
Now that the team looks improved on both sides of the floor, there's legitimate hope that a championship could be in the cards soon. New York's place in the Eastern Conference at the moment doesn't reflect how good the team has been as of late.
