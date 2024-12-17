Insider: Knicks Center Gaining Interest in Trade Market
With the countdown to Christmas in its final stages, New York Knicks roster observers have to be a little more patient.
For the die-hards of that department, the holidays are but a landmark for the trade deadline scheduled for Feb. 6. Knicks insider Stefan Bondy of the New York Post detailed what the team has to work with and offered an intriguing nugget on one of the longest-tenured New Yorkers.
"Jericho Sims ... according to sources, has garnered some interest in the trade market, amidst a quick [head coach Tom] Thibodeau hook," Bondy said in his deadline primer.
Even the most casual Knicks watcher knows that the team is in a bit of a quagmire in the interior, which is simply biding its time until Mitchell Robinson returns from his lengthy medical absence. The new intel from Bondy shows the direction the Knicks are inching toward.
Sims is one of the longest-tenured Knicks on the current roster and one of the few homegrown names: beyond the active three rookies, Sims, Robinson, and Miles McBride are the only current Knicks who were originally drafted by the team.
Familiarity hasn't been enough to save Sims from a Thibodeau exile: Sims averaged 13.5 minutes a game over the first 18 games of the season but that has dropped to 9.2 over the last eight, and he was seated for two games entirely, including Sunday's 100-91 win over Orlando.
New York is a minus-22 on the scoreboard in his last four appearances when he is on the floor and the team has opted to stick with Precious Achiuwa, having recently returned from an injury of his own, as the top Robinson-less spell option for Karl-Anthony Towns, even though Achiuwa sees himself as more of a power forward rather than a pure center.
Despite the struggles, the 26-year-old still has enough upside to land suitors and has at least done well enough to prove he has lasting energy as an NBA depth star. With most of their draft capital exhausted in the offseason deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the odd man out of the Knicks' interior conundrum could stand as their most potent asset. Bondy's intel seems to indicate that Sims is the front-runner to being that name up for grabs.
Time will tell if Sims gets a chance to further prove his worth to market. The Knicks are back in action on Thursday night when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!