MSG Networks, Optimum End Knicks Blackout
The New York Knicks' playoff bandwagon has Optimum customers back on board.
The cable provider and MSG Networks agreed to a new carriage deal on Saturday, ending the cold war between the two sides that kept Knicks games and more off Optimum boxes.
MSG Networks and Optimum are pleased to announce they have reached an agreement for the relaunch of MSG Networks on Optimum video lineups," the two sides said in a join statement. "MSG Networks and Optimum would like to thank everyone for their patience as we partnered to reach this new agreement to benefit our fans and Optimum subscribers."
The agreement was revealed just about an hour before the Knicks' icy brothers, the New York Rangers, face the Buffalo Sabres in their return to action from the 4 Nations Face-Off. In addition to the Knicks and Rangers, MSG also broadcasts New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and New York Sirens hockey games as well as assorted local college/high school coverage (as well as the Sabres for Western New York carriers).
The dispute stemmed from a disagreement over carriage fees, with MSG charging Optimum $10 per subscriber. Though specifics behind the deal were not released, a report from Josh Kosman of the New York Post states that the charge is now down to $8 and that Optimum has "the ability to sell lower priced packages without MSG which was on its basic tier."
MSG had been blacked out on Optimum since Jan. 1 as a result of the dispute, more or less forcing fans to subscribe to the Gotham Sports App, an over-the-top streaming service that was otherwise free with an Optimum subscription.
Optimum customers get MSG back in time for the Knicks and Rangers' respective playoff pushes at Madison Square Garden (the building). The Knicks are currently stationed in third place on the Eastern Conference leaderboard with 26 games left on the regular season docket while the Rangers are three points out of the playoff spot entering the weekend.
While the Knicks' Sunday game against the Boston Celtics will be nationally televised (1 p.m. ET, ABC), Optimum customers will be able to enjoy access to their next game on MSG, a Wednesday night showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers.
