Knicks Clobbered By Cavs Despite OG Anunoby Return
Cleveland rocks and the New York Knicks found that out the hard way on Friday night.
The Knicks once struggled to put up much of a fight against the NBA's finest, as they dropped a 142-105 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, marring the return of OG Anunoby after a six-game injury absence for a sprained foot.
New York is now 0-6 against the top three teams on the overall NBA leaderboard, having fruitlessly faced Cleveland, Boston, and Oklahoma City two times each.
Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points, all but 10 coming in the opening period. Early foul trouble forced Brunson to the bench and he could mostly only watch while Cleveland (46-10) made quick work of the third-place New Yorkers.
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 27 points as they continued their best start to a season in franchise history. Six Clevelanders reached double-figures, including a tally of 19 from Ty Jerome. The Cavs put in 66 points in the paint with Josh Hart out and Mitchell Robinson still healing while also outscoring the Knicks 20-6 in the fastbreak department.
Things went downhill almost immediately after the Knicks (37-19) scored the first five points of the game. Cleveland turned the highly-anticipated matchup into their personal slam dunk contest, dominating the paint with unglamorous slams that nonetheless provided vital two-point tallies en route to building a lasting lead that never dipped under 10 after Evan Mobley responded to a Karl-Anthony Towns triple with one of his own.
The Knicks have another immediate chance to prove their championship mettle on Sunday afternoon when they face the defending champion Boston Celtics again (1 p.m. ET, ABC).
