Former Knicks Forward Quentin Richardson Joins ESPN
ESPN is turning to the lineup of New York Knicks past as it gears up for analysis of the push to the playoffs.
The Worldwide Leader announced on Friday that Richardson would be joining its NBA coverage as an analyst. Richardson, 44, played 13 NBA seasons that included two terms with the Knicks. He is expected to offer his analysis on ESPN digital platforms as well as segments on the network's flagship program "SportsCenter."
A DePaul alum, Richardson entered the Association as the 18th overall pick of the 2000 draft and spent his first four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. His most prolific NBA season came with the Phoenix Suns in 2004-05, one that saw him set a franchise single-season record for three-pointers amidst a run to 62 wins. Richardson also won that season's Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Denver.
Richardson originally came to the Knicks in a 2005 draft night trade that also acquired Nate Robinson. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in his New York tenure, which was constantly hampered by injuries. He best efforts with the Knicks came in 2006-07, when he tallied 13 points and a career-best 2.2 assists per game. The Knicks traded Richardson to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night in 2009 in a deal that acquired 2003 draft washout Darko Milicic.
Following three seasons between Orlando and Miami, Richardson spent his final NBA days with the Knicks in 2013, taking the floor for one last regular season game as well as mop-up duty on five occasions during the ensuing playoff run. Richardson and fan favorites Marcus Camby and Steve Novak were traded to Toronto in the ensuing offseason for 2006's top pick Andrea Bargnani but he was released in September of that year.
Since then, Richardson held a role in the Detroit Pistons' player development department and also called Magic games on local broadcasts. He has also become well-known for hosting the web series "Knucklehead" with fellow former Clipper and 2000 draft classmate Darius Miles,
