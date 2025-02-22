Knicks Amazed By Mikal Bridges' Crucial Block
Less than a week after Presidents' Day, Mikal Bridges put forth a vital veto for the New York Knicks.
Bridges' raucous rejection of Nikola Vucevic's would-be winner set the tone for Thursday's extra period between the Knicks and Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Chicago was a Vucevic double away from escaping New York with a season sweep, but Bridges ensured things stayed put with an 104-all tie before the Knicks earned a 113-111 victory in overtime.
“[I was] just trying to make it tough, time it up knowing he only had a few seconds," Bridges said of his final play, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. "[Vucevic] kind of bailed me out using his right hand. I think if he had used his left he would have had a better look. That’s the only other way he could have went. I just angled him that way and just tried to make a play.”
Granted fresh momentum by Bridges' banishment, the Knicks (37-18) would not let his heroic defense go to waste: after briefly falling behind by two, New York scored nine consecutive points, six coming from the arms of Karl-Anthony Towns, who was 12-of-15 from the field over the final 29 minutes. They then held off one last Chicago rally, courtesy of Coby White, to secure the final margin and avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Bulls.
“I’m just very thankful for his long-a** arms," past and present teammate Jalen Brunson joked in reference to the matchup of the 6-6 Bridges against Vucevic, standing at 6-10, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “At first I was like, ‘Oh my God,' and then he makes the play. I’m like, ‘Oh, good.’"
"I don't doubt Mikal Bridges against anybody in the NBA," Towns added in video from SNY. "If he's defending them, it's going be a tough night, so shoutout to him doing what he does best in the biggest play of the game."
The immediate aftermath of the All-Star break carries particular pressure on Bridges: no conversation about his fledgling Knicks career is complete without mentioning the massive haul of assets that were sent to Brooklyn to acquire his services. The entire veteran contingent of that package is gone, but critics still reference the pile of draft picks sent across the bridge for Bridges.
February's finales are the expect type of reason why the Knicks pined for Bridges' two-way efforts: New York faces the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN) before visiting Boston on Sunday afternoon. The month's ledger closes against the desperate Philadelphia 76ers before a Memphis group host a vengeance-seeking cause next weekend.
It's clear, however, that Bridges has the support of his teammates and quiet embarked upon his own path of redemption in the second: like Towns, he initially struggled from the field as well, missing 8-of-10 in the first three periods. In the fourth, however, he earned nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in a frame where neither team led by more than seven.
“That was big time,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said in Martinez's report. “Mikal had a stretch in the fourth, gave us a good lift as well.”
