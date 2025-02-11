New York Governor Calls For End to Knicks Blackout
Empire State government continues to weigh in on the issues of New York Knicks games — or lack thereof — on local television.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is the latest to sound off, directing the state's Department of Public Service to contact Altice, the parent company of cable provider Optimum in a statement from her official office.
Alice and Optimum's ongoing dispute with MSG Network has blacked out the flagship television home of the Knicks to their customers in 2025.
"New Yorkers are proud sports fanatics, and blocking Knicks, Rangers and Islanders fans from watching programming they’ve paid to watch is simply unconscionable,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “Denying fans access to live sports because of a ridiculous dispute between Optimum and MSG is unfair to New Yorkers and our patience has expired."
"This has gone on for long enough — it’s time for both sides to get back to the negotiating table and resolve this for the good of New Yorkers. Enough is enough!”
Hochul is the latest local politician to call for an end to the dispute: earlier this week, attorneys general from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut called for similar ends to the blackout via lifting it or customer reimbursement.
Hochul is calling upon the DPS to provide those affected with "alternative means to view the games of the affected New York sports or be provided with a pro rata refund." The statement from the Governor's office hints at "public hearings where the company will be required to publicly explain how it is protecting affected customers" if a satisfactory explanation does not emerge.
In addition to the Knicks, MSG Network is also the television home of the NHL's New York Islanders and Rangers, as well as the New Jersey Devils. The current dispute stems from a disagreement over Optimum's plan to place MSG Network in a higher-priced premium tier as opposed to a more basic package.
Knicks fans may catch a break for their next game on Tuesday, as the team's scheduled 7:30 p.m. ET showdown with the Indiana Pacers will air nationally on TNT.
