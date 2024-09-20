NBA Champion: Julius Randle Auditioning for Knicks
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle on his way to the city for an audition but he's skipping Broadway.
That's how NBA champion-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins views recent revelations from head coach Tom Thibodeau, who told Steve Aschburner of NBA.com that he's planning to have Randle headline a "committee" approach to replacing Isaiah Hartenstein.
"I thnk he's auditioning," Perkins said on ESPN's "NBA Today." "Down here in the South, you know when you go through some things and you trying to figure it out, those old people used to always say ‘Your faith is going to get tested.’ Well, this season Julius Randle, his faith is going to get tested.”
"When you're sidelined and your team is having success, you're wondering how can I come back and make this team better? ... The best thing for this team is to have Julius Randle play the five, especially in late-game stretches. Is Julius Randle going to want to do that? How's his faith going to be in Tom Thibodeau, that Tom Thibodeau's going to put him in the best position not only for the team but for him to be successful?"
Therein lies the audition nature of Perkins' point: as a summer that saw Thibodeau, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson land lengthy, expensive contracts winds down, Randle has gone without despite being eligible for a long-term extension.
The fact his last two postseasons have been affected by injuries has apparently made the Knicks wary to write more big checks but fulfilling one of the team's most glaring needs would no doubt leave a lasting impression on New York brass. For the record, there's little to suggest that Randle is dissatisfied with his usage and handling in New York, but contract seasons rarely, if ever, carry static emotions until there's ink on paper.
Mitchell Robinson is set to reprise his role as the starting center but Hartenstein's departure has left the Knicks alarmingly short in depth. At 6-8 and 250 lbs., Randle clearly has the frame and fight for such duties and he has earned his share of clutch rebounds, pulling in 9.9 a game over the past two seasons.
Many have wondered how and if Randle will mesh with the modern Knicks (who also added Mikal Bridges to the fold) but fans are no doubt enthused by the small yet thrilling size offered in January: prior to enduring a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his season, Randle helped the Knicks post a 12-2 record in January, which coincided with Brunson's All-Star push and Anunoby's arrival from Toronto.
