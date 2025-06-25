NBA Draft Prospect Offers Knicks Broadcaster Impression
He won't be drafted by the New York Knicks, but Dylan Harper is beginning his NBA career with a "Bang!"
Catching up with the hyped collegiate prospect before he entered Barclays Center to learn his professional fate, ESPN had Harper imitate the famous call of Mike Breen. The longtime announcer doubles as both the play-by-play man for the Knicks on MSG Network and the Worldwide Leader's high-profile games in its NBA package, including the Finals.
"Is this the dagger? Bang!!!!" Harper said, unable to contain his laughter. "That's the best I've got."
Harper, returning to the tri-state area after a sterling career at New Jersey staples Don Bosco Prep and Rutgers, is almost certain to avoid the Knicks' grasp at the draft, whose initial ledger places Manhattan in the 50th slot. Having said that, there's a chance Breen will be calling his games soon enough if he lives up to his hype.
Averaging over 19 points a game in his lone watch as a Scarlet Knight, Harper shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called on Wednesday night, when the first 30 new NBA entrants will be revealed. Some expect Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron, to go in the top 10 alongside fellow Piscataway alum Ace Bailey.
Getting a chance to fulfill his NBA dream to close to him is an added bonus for Harper, whose brother Ron Jr. currently resides in the Detroit Pistons' system.
“It’s definitely gonna mean a lot to [Ron Sr.] and a lot to everyone else," Dylan Harper said in an interview with Camden Markel of the New York Post. “They kind of see me through the journey and watch me go about my days, even when I was high and low, they still stuck with me no matter what.”
