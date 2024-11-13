NBA Flexes Knicks Game Off TNT
TNT Sports apparently believed the magic was gone from the New York Knicks' NBA Cup group play finale.
Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, the Knicks' Dec. 3 showdown against the Orlando Magic will no longer get the national television treatment, as it has been dropped from TNT's schedule. Ian Begley of SNY further revealed that the Knicks are getting a TNT appearance back just over two weeks later, as their Dec. 16 tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be part of the network's last window.
Neither move could be viewed as much as a surprise: the national attention around the Magic has dimmed now that their All-Star Paolo Banchero is dealing with a lengthy injury absence while the interconference showdown with Minnesota will be the first regular season meeting between the Knicks aand Timberwolves since the monumental deal involving Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle.
New York and Orlando lead Group A in the Eastern Conference after Tuesday's tip-off of NBA Cup action though the latter owns the tiebreaker thanks to a 25-point blowout win over Charlotte while the Knicks beat Philadelphia by 11.
Even with the departure, the Knicks are still well-represented on the national NBA scene. This week, however, belongs to MSG Network's Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier, who are set to be on the call for this week's four-game homestand, which begins on Wednesday night against Chicago.
