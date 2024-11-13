Knicks Silence Sixers, End NBA Cup Opener on High Note
With old friend Joel Embiid making his season debut on Tuesday night, the New York Knicks allowed the 2023 MVP to pick up right where he left off.
Facing Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers in the opening leg of NBA Cup group play, the Knicks spoiled Embiid's return with a 111-99 victory at Wells Fargo Center. Tuesday marked the first meeting between the Knicks and 76ers since the Atlantic Division rivals did battle in the opening round of last year's playoffs.
OG Anunoby led the way with 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting while Josh Hart put up a 14-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple double. Karl-Anthony Towns fell four helpers short of joining him with 21 points and 13 rebounds while Jalen Brunson scored 18 despite a brief exit due to an apparent ankle injury.
Embiid made his return from both a lingering knee injury and a three-game suspension on a minutes restriction and struggled to the tune of a 2-of-11 night from the field. Most of Embiid's 13-point tally came on an 8-of-8 night from the foul line (tied for a game-high with Brunson) as scoring duties mostly turned to rivalry newcomer Paul George, who led the way with 29 points and 10 rebounds.
With the win, the Knicks (5-5, 1-0) not only move back to .500 but also find themselves tied for the early lead in Group A in the Eastern Conference's NBA Cup activities. The Orlando Magic currently hold the tiebreaker with their 114-89 win over Charlotte. New York group play resumes on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.
In the meantime, the Knicks don't have much time to savor the victory, as they tip off a four-game as they'll tip off a four-game homestand against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
