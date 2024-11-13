Knicks Star Added to Injury Report After Scare vs. 76ers
Time will tell if Jalen Brunson is able to run with the New York Knicks against the Chicago Bulls.
The Knicks' injury report for the opener of a Wednesday night tilt with the Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) list Brunson as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Wednesday's game is the opener of a four-game homestand at Madison Square Garden that also features two visits from the Brooklyn Nets and another from the Washington Wizards.
Brunson briefly left Tuesday's win in Philadelphia after an encounter with Caleb Martin. He returned in style, scoring 10 of his 18 points in a fateful final period that saw the Knicks (5-5) establish a permanent lead en route to a 110-99 triumph.
Joining Brunson on the injury report are fellow backcourt men Miles McBride (knee) and Cameron Payne (hamstring). The latter returned on Tuesday after a four-game absence and played nine minutes, earning three points, assists, and rebounds each. McBride, the Knicks' established sixth man, was one of six New Yorkers in double figures in Philadelphia.
Elsewhere, Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are still listed as out, as are two-way men Boo Buie and Kevin McCullar.
Of note on the Bulls' side, Lonzo Ball (wrist) is listed as out while Zach LaVine (adductor) is probable.
